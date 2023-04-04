NHL Playoff Standings 2023: Top Seeds, Wild-Card Update and Predictions

3 of 4

For the entirety of this season, the Boston Bruins have been better than everyone else. So much so that they have already wrapped up the Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the team with the season's best overall record.

They will be the top seed in the Eastern Conference, have accumulated 18 points more than the second-place team, and have played the best and most consistent hockey all season long.

At one point, it appeared as though it would be a two-team race in the East for the No. 1 seed, with Toronto chasing a Stanley Cup it has not hoisted since 1967.

A good Carolina team made it a three-team race, while inconsistent play of late from the Leafs has Tampa Bay in a position to drop them to the third seed in the Atlantic Division.

Even with those three teams providing competition, it is difficult to foresee a scenario in which the Bruins do not breeze into the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston holds a 7-3 record against those teams and an overall record of 35-7-3 against the Eastern Conference this season, per Statmuse. The B's are riding a three-game win streak and would have be a first-round matchup with Pittsburgh as things currently stand.

Expect a charging Florida team to leapfrog the Penguins and earn the final wild-card spot based on its play and a favorable remaining schedule. It will not matter in the long run, though, which team the Bruins plays in the first round.



Perhaps the only thing that can derail Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Co. is a perceived curse.

That Presidents' Trophy the team locked up extraordinarily early this season? Only eight of the 36 teams to win it have gone on to hoist the Stanley Cup at season's end. The last to accomplish that feat? The Chicago Blackhawks a decade ago in a lockout-shortened season.

Other than hockey lore and superstition or devastating injury to a star player, there is little reason to believe the Bruins will not appear in the Final.

At the very least.

Eastern Conference Prediction: Boston

