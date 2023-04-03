Angels' Anthony Rendon Suspended 5 Games for Altercation with Fan After Game vs. A's

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended five games and received an undisclosed fine for an altercation with an Oakland Athletics fan last week.

Barring an appeal, Rendon's suspension will commence with Monday night's game against the Seattle Mariners.

