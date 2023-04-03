WWE Hall of Famer Bushwacker Butch Dies at Age 78

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary tag-team wrestler Bushwhacker Butch, whose real name is Bob Miller, has died at the age of 78.

Butch's longtime tag team partner Luke announced his death to TMZ Sports on Monday. Luke said that Butch had a brief illness and was hospitalized in the ICU on Friday after arriving in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium.

Luke said that Butch's hospitalization was caused by a "situation with medication."

"He flew in from New Zealand on Wednesday, was all good. Friday morning, he was incognito," Luke said.

The Bushwhackers rose to prominence during their run in WWE (then WWF) from 1988 to 1996. They endeared themselves to fans due to their comedic style and their trademark march around the ring. Despite never winning the tag team championships in WWE, the company enshrined them in the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Luke penned a tribute to Butch on Monday, per TMZ Sports:

"Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob 'Butch' Miller. From the early-1970s when we were young mates wrestling for John da Silva in New Zealand, my first impression of Bob 'The Chest' Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was! But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend. ... If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am only child, but it would be wrong. In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, WOOOOAHH YEEEEAAHH!"

The GoFundMe that was set up for Butch's medical expenses will now go toward his funeral service.