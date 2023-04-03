Sunisa Lee, Olympic Gold Medalist, Ends Auburn Career Because of Kidney Issue

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee announced Monday that she will end her college career at Auburn because of a kidney issue.

Lee won the gold medal in the all-around competition, a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze medal in the uneven bars at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.