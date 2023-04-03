Will Levis Deserves 2nd-Round Grade Amid NFL Draft Rumors, Anonymous Coach Says

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Not all NFL coaches are as enamored with Kentucky's Will Levis' physical prowess as others.

One anonymous NFL coach told Peter King of NBC Sports that Levis, a potential top-five pick, should be given a second-round grade based on his college production.

Levis threw for just 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions last season. He's shown a propensity for inaccurate passes and poor pocket presence, which came up regularly against elite competition. In an October loss to Tennessee, Levis was limited to just 98 passing yards and threw three interceptions.

NFL draft expert Chad Forbes cited sources who have questioned Levis' leadership ability, noting he's "bombing" interviews with teams. One source described Levis as "arrogant" in interview settings.

Despite some clear red flags with his play, Levis has all of the physical tools to be an NFL superstar. He's drawn comparisons to Josh Allen due to their similar physical statures and collegiate playing styles, with both resting largely on the laurels of their gifts rather than being polished quarterbacks.

Allen blossomed into a superstar at the NFL level, but it took him three seasons to get there. It also took the arrival of Stefon Diggs and the nurturing of former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to help him along the way.

Levis will need a similarly nurturing situation to become an elite NFL quarterback, and patience often runs very thin in win-now front offices.

It's fair to wonder whether he may be better off being taken later in Round 1 or even Round 2 to alleviate some of the pressure.