NFL Draft Rumors: Some Influential Panthers Voices Favor Bryce Young Over C.J. Stroud

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers apparently aren't as set on taking C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick as the odds would presume.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported there are "several influential voices" within the Panthers organization that prefer Bryce Young to Stroud. That said, new Carolina coach Frank Reich reportedly strongly prefers a taller quarterback to run his system—something that would rule out the 5-foot-10 Young.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Stroud as a -330 favorite to be the top selection.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.