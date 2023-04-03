Bruins Become 4th Team in NHL History with 60 Wins in a Regular Season

Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins's Charlie Coyle beat St. Louis Blue goalie Jordan Binnington in a Sunday night shootout to secure a 4-3 victory and the Bruins' 60th win of the season.

No other NHL team has claimed 50 victories.

The Bruins survived a blown three-goal lead to eliminate the Blues from playoff contention and become the fourth team in NHL history to earn 60 regular-season wins, joining the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62-13-7), the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4) and the 1976-77 Montréal Canadiens (60-8-12).

With five games remaining, the Bruins could end the season as the winningest team in league history.

Heading into this game, the Bruins were nearly unstoppable (43-1-2) when leading after two periods.

That record looked to be in danger after an uncharacteristic meltdown late in Sunday's game—perhaps the result of playing two games in as many days—which saw St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou beating goaltender Linus Ullmark with 25 seconds left in regulation, sending the game to extra time.

Ullmark recovered to push aside the single shot he faced in overtime, then stoned the Blues in the shootout to help earn Boston the historic win.

The Bruins have been making history for the past month. They became the fastest team in NHL history to 100 points on March 2 after hitting the mark in their 61st game, and yesterday's 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins earned them a franchise-best 123-point season.

Now the team has the chance to set the all-time record with 63 regular-season wins.

There are only five games and less than two weeks remaining in the campaign. The Bruins will head into the postseason as the league's No. 1 seed, for which they will be rewarded home-ice advantage and the burden of knowing that the Presidents' Trophy winner has not reached the Stanley Cup Final in nine seasons.

Right now, however, the team members are enjoying being a part of history.

"It is special," Bruins center Brad Marchand said to reporters after the game. "At the end of the day, I think we've done a really good job at kind of staying in the moment. But when the year is over, and I guess the careers are all over and we kind of look back, it's pretty special to be part of a group like this and to break records."

Boston will continue its historic season with a tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday.