    Angel Reese Named 2023 Women's Final Four Most Outstanding Player As LSU Wins Title

    DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Angel Reese held it down in March (and April).

    The LSU forward was named the NCAA women's tournament Most Outstanding Player Sunday after the Tigers beat Iowa, 102-85, to win a national championship.

    Angel Reese has been named Most Outstanding Player for the 2023 NCAA Tournament 👸🏆 <a href="https://t.co/TRBLh0Cpn7">pic.twitter.com/TRBLh0Cpn7</a>

    Reese, a sophomore, was superb in the tourney, averaging 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds per game. She put up 15 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game, setting an NCAA record with her 34th double-double of the season.

    She also provided a few of the most iconic images of the season, celebrating LSU's win with a bit of sauce directed at Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark:

    Angel Reese just hit Caitlin Clark with the "you can't see me" 😳 <a href="https://t.co/POazWMwAbM">pic.twitter.com/POazWMwAbM</a>

    ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 <a href="https://t.co/Zj3mqIzkk9">pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9</a>

    angel reese with all the "and i took that personally" energy.

    People hating on Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark. Stop. <br><br>Unapologetically confident young women should be celebrated NOT hated. <br>Get used to it.

    Clark, for her part, still put up 30 points and eight assists in the loss, hitting 8-of-19 attempts from three. It was a valiant effort as she battled through foul trouble.

    But the day belonged to Reese and the Tigers.

    "It's no one-man show around here," Reese said after the game. "When I go down, the next man is up. Every time I go out, or Alexis [Morris] goes out, everybody always steps up. "Sa'Myah [Smith] came in as a freshman. Jasmine Carson! Are you telling me 21 points in the first half? That's what we needed from her, and I'm super excited and happy for this team."

    "It's no one-man show around here." <br><br>Angel Reese was proud of her whole team en route to their title win 💍 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/sportsiren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sportsiren</a>) <a href="https://t.co/uKseqnxXff">pic.twitter.com/uKseqnxXff</a>

    It was LSU's first women's national championship.

    "Nobody thought we were gonna be here," Reese said. "Nobody. As long as we believed in each other...I don't even know what to say right now. I'm just so happy."

    She's now a champion. And the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. And a player who will probably go down in the annals of basketball trash talk after the "you can't see me" gesture.

    Not a bad day at the office for Reese.