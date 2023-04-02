UFC Legend José Aldo Rips Conor McGregor, Discusses Potential Floyd Mayweather Fight

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

More than seven years have passed since José Aldo and Conor McGregor fought in the UFC cage, yet their rivalry remains as alive as ever.

On Saturday, McGregor posited he and Aldo should renew hostilities in a boxing ring:

Aldo responded by calling McGregor an "assh--e" and questioning whether the current UFC star would actually fight him.

"He only talks now because he has a fight booked and does so to sell anything, not to actually fight," he said, per MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz. "He's a son of a b---h."

Aldo added he and McGregor "should have fought in the UFC [again] and he never wanted."

The Brazilian's focus is elsewhere anyway. He told Cruz in February he was lining up an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for this year, and negotiations remain ongoing.

"We're thinking more about this match because we've been negotiating it for a long time, the Saudi Arabia one with Mayweather," he said, per Cruz.

Aldo retired from the UFC following his unanimous-decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili last August. He has since pivoted to boxing and earned a draw in his professional debut against Jeremy Stephens on Saturday.