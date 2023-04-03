WWE WrestleMania 2023 Results: Ranking the Biggest Surprises of 2-Day PPV

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has spent years establishing WrestleMania as the pro wrestling extravaganza where fans can expect the unexpected and in 2023, it delivered once more with surprise appearances by unadvertised personalities and a main event outcome that will have fans buzzing about and analyzing it for years to come.

Where do they rank and which will define the 39th Showcase of the Immortals forever?

Find out with this recap of the five surprises that had fans and social media reacting.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.