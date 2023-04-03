WWE WrestleMania 2023 Results: Ranking the Biggest Surprises of 2-Day PPVApril 3, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 2023 Results: Ranking the Biggest Surprises of 2-Day PPV
WWE has spent years establishing WrestleMania as the pro wrestling extravaganza where fans can expect the unexpected and in 2023, it delivered once more with surprise appearances by unadvertised personalities and a main event outcome that will have fans buzzing about and analyzing it for years to come.
Where do they rank and which will define the 39th Showcase of the Immortals forever?
Find out with this recap of the five surprises that had fans and social media reacting.
5. Pat McAfee Answers The Miz's Open Challenge
Pat McAfee is no stranger to surprising the WWE Universe. He started 2023 doing just that at the Royal Rumble. Saturday, he interrupted an in-ring back-and-forth between WrestleMania 39 hosts The Miz and Snoop Dogg and accepted the former's open challenge for a match on the show.
Much to the delight of Michael Cole, who did not seem to know his former SmackDown buddy would be attending the show.
What proceeded was four minutes of unadulterated fun courtesy of the mainstream sports media superstar. He defeated Miz, left the fans happy and infuriated Corey Graves on commentary, who took exception to McAfee stealing his broadcast partner's attention.
Had McAfee not been back in January, his appearance would have ranked higher on this list. As it is, he is still a welcome addition to any card, thanks to the unbridled energy he brings with him.
4. George Kittle Hops the Guardrail, Levels The Miz
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle's fandom of professional wrestling is well documented. From vintage T-shirts during post-game press conferences to a first-down celebration using Penta's "Zero Miedo" gesture, he is as big a mainstream wrestling fan as there is.
When he popped up in the front row of Saturday's show, it was only a matter of time before he was incorporated into an angle. He was, jumping the guardrail and flattening a trash-talking Miz during the Hollywood A-Lister's impromptu match with Pat McAfee.
Kittle would end the night celebrating with McAfee and Snoop Dogg, making for a trio no one knew they needed.
3. KSI is the PRIME Mascot, Takes Bump Through the Announce Table
None of the Night One surprises had as great an impact on a highly touted match like KSI did on the showdown between his best friend and business partner, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins.
Dressed as a PRIME Hydration Drink mascot, he took over selfie duty as Paul scaled the ropes and looked to deliver a splash that would drive The Visionary through the Spanish announce table. Instead, Rollins pulled the celebrity boxer and entrepreneur in Paul's path, making for a social media moment.
He may not be done with WrestleMania, either, after appearing to accept Bobby Lashley's open challenge.
KSI was involved in a major spot in one of the highlight matches of Night One and for that, earns a higher spot on this countdown than some others, whose involvement made headlines and were fun, but did not carry the substance that his did.
2. Shane McMahon's Unnecessary Comeback
The only reason Shane McMahon appears this high on the countdown is the unexpected nature of his return and the reaction he received from fans who remember him as the Attitude Era daredevil who earned their respect through wild, awe-inspiring dives.
Otherwise, his surprise return was one that no one was really asking for, nor did it benefit the show in any measurable way.
Of course, he suffered a devastating torn quadriceps that was confirmed by Triple H during the post-show press conference but even if he had stayed healthy and finished out his spot on the show, it would have been for no real gain.
The last time we saw McMahon on WWE programming, he earned scorn and ridicule for his appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he overstayed his welcome as one of the final four competitors in the match.
Behind the scenes, he was "let go" following his behavior while putting together that year's 30-man match.
There was no reason to bring him back, no real benefit other than that initial pop. What worked for him years ago does not any longer. Certainly, beating The Miz for the second time at WrestleMania would not have done anyone any favors, either.
1. The Main Event Finish
One would be remiss in not discussing the finish of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as one of the biggest surprises of the two-night spectacle.
On paper and in execution heading into the show, it appeared as though Cody Rhodes was destined to defeat Roman Reigns and take the title away from the most dominant champion WWE has had since Hulk Hogan.
The fan fervor was there and WWE had created this atmosphere of change surrounding The American Nightmare's impending win.
Then, it did not happen.
Reigns speared Rhodes following a late Samoan Spike from an interfering Solo Sikoa and pinned him for three, deflating the crowd and drawing question marks about the logic that went into that particular outcome.
Both Reigns and Chief Content Officer Triple H swore in the post-show press conference that there is more story to be told and, based on what they had accomplished to that point, are deserving of the benefit of the doubt.
Still, to say that the main event outcome was the top surprise on a weekend of them would be an understatement.
