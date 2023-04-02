Report: Giants, Dexter Lawrence Talk New Contract; Potentially 'Close' to Daron Payne

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After an excellent 2022 season, it appears that New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is due for a significant pay raise.

The Giants picked up Lawrence's fifth-year option after the 2021 season, but he is slated to be an unrestricted free agent after 2023. He is coming off of a season in which he was selected to his first pro bowl and was named second-team all-pro.

When looking at the market for Lawrence, it appears that he could get a deal for upwards of $20 million per season.

"The Giants have been talking to Lawrence and his reps about a potential deal," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said during an appearance on SportsCenter. "Nothing has come together yet. But that defensive tackle market is huge right now because Daron Payne, another in the NFC East with Washington, they gave him over $22 million per year. So, Lawrence is going to have to be at least somewhere close to that, maybe $20-plus million. And you have Jeffrey Simmons in Tennessee. You got Quinnen Williams in New York. So, defensive tackle's where the money's going to be."

The Payne comparison is particularly interesting because he plays for a division rival and just signed his contract a few weeks ago. Payne was also named to his first pro bowl this past season.

Williams and Simmons are also set to hit unrestricted free agency after the 2023 season, but it appears the Giants want to get ahead of the curve with Lawrence. The team has already dished out a new contract to quarterback Daniel Jones and placed a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley earlier this offseason.