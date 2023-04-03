WWE WrestleMania 2023 Results: Rey Mysterio and the Biggest Winners, Losers from PPV

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It was clear from the moment Rhea Ripley took to the squared circle for her first Mae Young Classic match in 2017, against Miranda Salinas, that she was one of the faces of women's wrestling's future in WWE.

To get the fans to understand that and acknowledge her as such, she had to look within herself and figure out who she was.

It took six years, a bit of repackaging, and a heel turn that saw her join The Judgment Day but she accomplished that goal.

The only thing missing from there?

A defining victory over one of the standard-bearers in professional wrestling. After missing out on such a moment in 2020 at WrestleMania 36, she got it Saturday night in the form of a SmackDown Women's Championship win over Charlotte Flair.

Not only was it Ripley's coronation as one of the faces of women's wrestling moving forward, but it came in what was inarguably her best professional match to date; an instant classic to be recounted among the best in event history.

Most expected this year's Showcase of the Immortals to be Ripley's stage to shine on. Many expected a great match considering her dance partner was the best women's wrestler of her (or any) generation.

What few could have imagined was that Ripley would grab the event and make it her own by delivering an exclamatory five-star performance. She did and as a result, she will forever be one of the defining features of the 2023 show.