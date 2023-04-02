NFL Rumors: Bengals Want to Do New Joe Burrow Contract 'Early' for Tee Higgins Deal

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have no interest in breaking up the core that helped them reach two AFC Championship Games and the Super Bowl during the past two seasons.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler cited a source on SportsCenter who said "the process is underway" regarding quarterback Joe Burrow's contract extension. Fowler noted the plan is "to do this early, just three years into his rookie deal, to try to spread out that salary-cap hit."

Doing so could help in the team's efforts to keep wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has just one season remaining on his current contract.

While Fowler suggested a contract extension for Burrow and Higgins is "going to be tough because they've got Ja'Marr Chase to pay the year after," he also pointed out the Bengals turned away inquiries for their No. 2 wide receiver during the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Clemson product has been excellent for Cincinnati during the start of his career and is coming off his second straight season with more than 1,000 receiving yards when he posted 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

If the Bengals have their way, he will continue posting 1,000-yard campaigns for them for years to come.