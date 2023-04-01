Dawn Staley Rips South Carolina's Critics, Media Coverage: 'We're Not 'Bar Fighters'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Following a 77-73 loss to Iowa in the Final Four, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley took exception to how her squad has been characterized this season.

"We're not bar fighters. We're not thugs. We're not monkeys. We're not street fighters," she told reporters after the game. "I do think that that's sometimes brought into the game, and it hurts."

Staley also called out a remark from a "national writer" she heard secondhand:

"Some of the people in the media, when you're gathering in public, you're saying things about our team, and you're being heard, and it's being brought back to me. And these are the people that write nationally for our sport. So you can not like our team and you can not like me. But when you say things that you probably should be saying in your home on the phone or texting out in public and you're being heard, and you are a national writer for our sport – it just confirms what we already know. So watch what you say when you're in public and you're talking about my team in particular."

