NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Jalen Carter Expected to Be Chosen Inside Top 10-11 Picks

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Despite a poor workout at Georgia's pro day and recently pleading no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving, Jalen Carter is unlikely to suffer a significant fall in the 2023 NFL draft.

On Saturday morning's SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said there are "a lot of teams" that still expect Carter will be off the board within the first 11 picks:

"I've talked to a lot of teams who still expect him to go somewhere in say the top 10, 11 picks. Maybe not in the top three like was originally expected. You look at a team like Chicago, starting at nine. They could go offensive tackle help, but he would be a perfect fit for what they do in the middle of their defense. And then a lot of people are watching for Philly here at No. 10, believe it or not. Even though they're always fully-stocked on the defensive line, they love linemen. He would be going with his former teammate, Jordan Davis, and veterans like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, who would be a good influence."

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Carter on March 1 in relation to him driving dangerously prior to the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock.

According to the warrant, Carter and LeCroy, who had Willock as a passenger in her SUV, were in separate vehicles and driving "in a manner consistent with racing" when LeCroy's car crashed.

On March 16, Carter pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and ordered to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

In a statement to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Kim Stephens, Carter's attorney, said he did not cause the crash and he was not under the influence of alcohol or any illegal substances.

Georgia held its pro day in front of NFL scouts and executives on March 15. Carter's performance was not considered a success, as he showed up nine pounds heavier than when he weighed in at the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks earlier and was unable to finish position drills due to cramping and heavy breathing.

Even with those struggles in front of NFL talent evaluators, B/R's scouting department still has Carter ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

A two-year starter for the Bulldogs, Carter recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 27 games since the start of the 2021 season.