Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Enters Transfer Portal amid 2023 NBA Draft Speculation

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Dickinson has been either first- or second-team All-Big Ten in each of his three years with the Wolverines, averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game during his career.

The 7'1" player considered leaving for the NBA draft last season before returning for his junior year in 2022-23.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

