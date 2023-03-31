X

    Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Enters Transfer Portal amid 2023 NBA Draft Speculation

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 31, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MI - MARCH 14: Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks the ball during the first half a first round college basketball game of the National Invitational Tournament between the Toledo Rockets and the Michigan Wolverines on March 14, 2023 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michigan center Hunter Dickinson will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

    Dickinson has been either first- or second-team All-Big Ten in each of his three years with the Wolverines, averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game during his career.

    The 7'1" player considered leaving for the NBA draft last season before returning for his junior year in 2022-23.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

