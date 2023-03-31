Bijan Robinson to Eagles in Bruce Feldman NFL Mock Draft 2023: RB 'Is Unbelievable'

AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 10 overall pick in the latest mock draft from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

"Oh, my goodness," a coach told Feldman. "That kid is unbelievable. Has great vision. Size. Power. He will block. I can't say enough great things about him. He should've left three years ago. He's so big and strong. He's going to be an incredible NFL player."

The reigning NFC champion Eagles lost leading rusher Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are back, and Philadelphia also added Rashaad Penny from the Seattle Seahawks.

That trio plus dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts could be good enough for the Eagles to continue their stellar rushing attack (fifth-most yards in the NFL last year). However, the uber-talented Robinson could help an already elite offense (third-most points per game) get even better.

Feldman explained the pick in his mock.

"Van Ness might've made sense here, but he's gone," Feldman wrote. "Philly needs more help at safety than corner and it's too soon to jump for Brian Branch or Sydney Brown. They need some help at running back, and this is one of the most gifted prospects to come along in a few years."

Robinson is arguably the most highly touted running back since Penn State's Saquon Barkley, who went No. 2 overall to the New York Giants in 2018.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department lists him fourth overall on its big board, and he is just one of four players to have a grade of 9.0 out of 10 or better.

Hurts and Robinson running the RPO out of the backfield could be a near-unstoppable force if the rookie lands in Philadelphia.

At the same time, the Eagles defense got hit hard in free agency, with the team losing Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles could load back up on that end with most of their six picks, which include the No. 10 and 30 overall selections.

We'll see where the Eagles go soon enough with the first round of the draft going down on Thursday, April 27.