T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Fined $25K for Criticizing Officiating; Chris Finch Fined $15K

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and head coach Chris Finch were each fined for criticizing the officiating after their 107-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the NBA announced Friday.

Gobert was fined $25,000, and Finch was fined $15,000.

Following the road loss, Gobert told reporters that he believes officials are intentionally trying to hurt the Timberwolves:

"It's not fair. It's really not fair. Every night. I have been in this league for 10 years, and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it is hard for me to think that they are not trying to help (the Suns) win tonight.

"It is hard for me to think that they didn't try to have the Warriors win the other night or the Sacramento Kings the other night. It is just so obvious as a basketball player. I have been in this league for so long, and it is disrespectful."

The Suns were given 27 free-throw attempts compared to just 12 for the Timberwolves. Given the disparity in foul calls, Gobert, who was whistled five times, was understandably upset.

Finch went on to criticize the disparity in free-throw attempts by taking a shot at Suns head coach Monty Williams, who has complained about the same issue.

"They went to the line 27 times and we went to the line 12 times, Finch said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "Sitting up here and talking about it must have worked for them."

The Timberwolves are eighth in the Western Conference with a 39-38 record (tied with the New Orleans Pelicans) and in a tight playoff race. The team is just one game behind the Golden State Warriors for the final guaranteed playoff spot—the No. 6 seed—and can't afford many more losses with five regular-season games remaining.

Minnesota will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in a game that could have major playoff implications. The Purple and Gold are a half-game behind the T-Wolves.