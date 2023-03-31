Anthony Richardson Compared to Cam Newton, Josh Allen: 'Holy S--t, This Guy Is Big'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Florida prospect Anthony Richardson continues to shoot up boards ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, with several coaches having high praise for the quarterback.

"I think he's the closest thing we've seen to Cam [Newton], and his combine numbers were obviously better," an anonymous coach told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. "I think that comp is fair. I think his best football is in front of him."

Another coach said "Josh Allen is the comp for me" with more comments on Richardson's physical ability.

"Pro football is changing and becoming more like college football with the running quarterback," the coach said. "And holy s--t, this guy is big. Because of how strong his arm is and how big and fast he is, there's a lot of upside there."

Richardson measured at 6'4", 244 pounds at the combine while showcasing incredible athleticism in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds), broad jump (10'9") and vertical jump (40.5"). He has the size of bigger NFL quarterbacks like Cam Newton (6'5", 245 lbs) and Josh Allen (6'5", 237 lbs), although he could be even more dangerous as a runner.

One coach considered him one of the biggest game-changers they've ever seen.

"There have only been three players in my college coaching career that I was hoping did not play that day we faced them: DeSean Jackson, Tavon Austin and Anthony Richardson," a coach told Feldman. "He's that different."

There are questions about Richardson's ability as a passer after he completed just 53.8 percent of passes last season, totaling 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games. The upside is likely still enough for a team to take him early in the 2023 draft.