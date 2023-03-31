Report: WWE Receives $1.5M to Hold Backlash in Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny Hosting

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly receiving significant compensation in exchange for holding the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority and Puerto Rico Tourism Company are paying WWE $1.5 million to play host to Backlash.

WWE announced earlier this month that Backlash would be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on May 6, marking the first premium live event in Puerto Rico since New Year's Revolution in January 2005.

Backlash should be a significant show since it will be WWE's first premium live event following this weekend's WrestleMania 39.

Additionally, WWE announced that Grammy-winning musician and Puerto Rico's own Bad Bunny will serve as the host for the event.

Bad Bunny is a lifelong WWE fan who made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, teaming with Damian Priest in a winning effort against The Miz and John Morrison.

He was also a surprise entrant in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match, and once again impressed the WWE Universe with his better-than-expected wrestling ability.

WWE has held several major events outside the continental United States recently, and that trend is set to continue.

Last year, WWE put on Clash at the Castle in Wales and Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and it already held Elimination Chamber in Montreal this year.

Following Backlash in Puerto Rico, Money in the Bank is scheduled for London on July 1.

WWE has long been a global brand, but by broadening its horizons and holding more shows in different locales across the world, it stands to be an even bigger force on the international stage.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.