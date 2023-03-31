Report: UFC 'Working to Ensure' Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is in London in July

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC is reportedly "working to ensure" a July date in London for Leon Edwards' next welterweight title defense against Colby Covington.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Edwards vs. Covington was "not the initial plan," but UFC decided to go that route because of the buzz created by Covington being cageside for Edwards' majority-decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 two weeks ago.

Barrasso noted that Combat Sports UK reported UFC intends to return to London for a pay-per-view on July 22.

Edwards, who is a resident of Birmingham, England, is 21-3 with one no-contest in his MMA career, and he has not lost a fight since falling to Usman by unanimous decision in 2015.

The 31-year-old worked his way into title contention and scored the biggest victory of his career at UFC 278 last August when he beat Usman to win the UFC welterweight title.

Edwards proved he was for real by winning their second rematch, and now he is reportedly in line to face one of UFC's most polarizing stars.

In many ways, Covington is the polar opposite of Edwards, as he is loud, cocky, brash and boisterous, whereas Edwards typically lets his fighting do the talking.

There is no doubt that Covington typically backs up his talk, though, as he has a 17-3 record and previously held the interim UFC welterweight title.

Covington owns victories over Demian Maia, Rafael Dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley and most recently Jorge Masvidal, who he beat at UFC 272 last March.

While Covington did lose a pair of championship fights against Usman, he is still among the top potential opponents Edwards could face.

Edwards was beloved by his home fans at the O2 Arena in London at UFC 286, and there is little doubt that the crowd would be hugely in his corner against the American as well.

A fight in July would be a quick turnaround of only about four months for Edwards, but he had only three months between fights at one point in 2021, so he is capable of making it happen.