Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and MLB's Most Overhyped Stars for 2023 Season

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

There are good vibes all around now that the 2023 Major League Baseball season is underway. As such, maybe it's in bad taste to deliberately get all pessimistic about some of the league's brightest stars.

As for why we did anyway, let's just say it was for educational purposes.

We've come up with a list of eight stars who are undeniably shrouded in hype at the outset of the '23 season—to wit, all eight feature prominently on MLB Network's top 100—but who come with big question marks that must be taken seriously.

This said, it was only fair to take a "both sides" approach to this discussion. For each player, we touched on why the hype is warranted before moving on to why we think it's not.

Moving in alphabetical order, we'll start with four hitters and end with four pitchers.