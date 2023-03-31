LaMarcus Aldridge Retires from NBA After 16 Seasons; Made 7 All-Star Appearances

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

NBA veteran LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement Friday on social media:

The 37-year-old spent 16 years in the NBA, last appearing for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season. He went unsigned in 2022-23.

Aldridge will finish his career with seven All-Star selections and a career average of 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

During his peak, Aldridge was one of the most efficient big men in the league, earning All-NBA honors in five different seasons. He even earned MVP votes in 2013-14 and 2014-15 with the Portland Trail Blazers and in 2017-18 with the San Antonio Spurs.

Aldridge ranks as the Blazers' all-time leader in rebounds (5,434) while ranking third in points (12,562) and fourth in blocks (658) after spending nine seasons with the organization.

Unfortunately, Portland only advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs once during his tenure. His deepest postseason run came in 2017 with the Spurs, reaching the Western Conference Finals before getting swept by the Golden State Warriors.

The veteran took his shot to chase a ring in 2021 when he joined the Brooklyn Nets after a buyout, but he didn't make any playoff appearances across two years with the team while the squad never made it past the second round.

Aldridge initially retired in 2021 after being diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, but he returned to the court for the Nets last season and averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds across 47 games.

He tried to land a new job this season, reportedly working out for the Dallas Mavericks in February, but he never signed a new contract. His career now comes to a close as he tries to make a case for the Basketball Hall of Fame when eligible.