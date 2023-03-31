Damian Lillard Discusses Blazers Future amid Trade Rumors: 'You Just Never Know'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Damian Lillard might have played his last game with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The superstar explained there was a lot of uncertainty in his future with the team during an interview with The Dan Patrick Show:

Lillard was asked about loyalty after spending his entire 11-year NBA career with the Trail Blazers, although he explained that there was more to it than that.

"I just have a way that I want to get things done for myself," Lillard said (7:26). "That doesn't mean that things can never change. ... I just have my stance on what I want to see happen, but in this business, you just never know."

The 32-year-old added that a team could also decide it's not working out and make a move.

Lillard has averaged a career-best 32.2 points per game this year to go with 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game, although the Blazers continue to struggle and entered Friday outside the playoff picture at 32-44. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported this week the guard would be shut down for the remainder of the season.

As Lillard explained Friday, it was "not my decision at all" to sit for the rest of the year (5:40 in video). He added that "maybe the team protected me from myself" after his calf started to tighten up.

Still, being shut down for the last stretch of a disappointing season could create a final divide between an elite player and a team that hasn't been able to compete for titles. Outside of one run to the conference finals in 2019, Portland hasn't gotten past the first round in the past seven years.

NBA fans have wanted to see Lillard moved to a contender, although the veteran has been hesitant to ask for a trade. Now he's realizing that he will receive criticism either way.

"I think you damned if you do, damned if you don't," Lillard said (9:15). "When things change, whether that's in my control or not in my control, then I'll move from there."

It could create significant question marks for the Trail Blazers heading into the offseason.