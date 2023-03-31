TMZ: Fans Made 'Disparaging Comments' to Bradley Beal During Game Before Altercation

G Fiume/Getty Images

TMZ Sports reported earlier this week that Bradley Beal was being investigated by police for an alleged confrontation with fans during a game against the Orlando Magic on March 21, and additional information about the situation is starting to come out.

In a new TMZ report, Magic fans near the tunnel leading to the locker room allegedly made "disparaging comments" toward Beal during the game.

The police complaint was filed against Beal on March 22, one day after the Magic defeated the Washington Wizards at the Amway Center.

Per TMZ, one member of the group yelled to Beal he "f--ked me [out of] $1,300, you f--k!"

The Wizards' star walked toward the fans and "appeared to knock the hat off one of the guys' heads in response to the heckle." He also called the fan's comment "disrespectful."

In a statement to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, called the verbal abuse his client received "absolutely unacceptable" and called on the NBA to look into the matter to protect players.

TMZ noted the Orlando Police Department has indicated there is enough "probable cause" to file charges with the Florida state attorney against Beal.

Beal's attorney told TMZ after the initial report came out on Tuesday they are "cooperating with the investigation and [Bradley's] name will be cleared soon."

A three-time All-Star, Beal is tied for the team lead in scoring with 23.2 points per game this season and is shooting a career-high 50.6 percent from the field. He has missed the past four games because of a knee injury.

The Wizards (34-42) are two games behind the Chicago Bulls (36-40) for the final spot in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.