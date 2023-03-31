Tee Higgins Isn't 'Worried About' Bengals Contract, Wants to Stay amid Trade Rumors

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is heading into the final year of his contract, but he told The Pat McAfee Show he isn't concerned about his next deal.

"I'm just preparing for the season," Higgins said (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "I'm not really worried about the contract. Obviously, I want to get a deal done, but I let my agent handle that, and you know, right now, just for me getting my body right for next season."

Higgins' pending free agency has created plenty of speculation about a potential trade this offseason, although Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported teams "don't believe he's available."

The Bengals might not have the ability to pay Higgins his market value with both Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase due for new contracts in the coming years. Some have thought Higgins could seek a new location where he would be the No. 1 receiver and paid at this level.

The Bengals have publicly denied the idea of a trade, however.

"Trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind," director of player personnel Duke Tobin told reporters in February. "The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now."

Higgins thought this statement was a big one as he tries to remain in Cincinnati.

"It was good to hear them say that," the wideout said. "It made me feel like they want me here, man. Hopefully, we can get the deal done."

The 24-year-old had 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns last season, his third straight year with at least 900 receiving yards. Keeping Higgins will help the Bengals build upon last year's fifth-ranked passing attack as they try to bring home a Super Bowl title.