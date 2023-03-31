Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Deebo Samuel and More Stars Due For Contract Bonus

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Deebo Samuel are among the notable NFL players due to receive big payouts before the end of the day.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Stafford will earn a $30 million payment from his deferred signing bonus as part of the contract extension he signed with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason.

Wilson is owed $12 million by the Denver Broncos, and Samuel is due $14.035 million from the San Francisco 49ers. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has to pay out $27 million between Quenton Nelson and Matt Ryan today.

