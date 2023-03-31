Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Deebo Samuel and More Stars Due For Contract Bonus

Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Deebo Samuel and More Stars Due For Contract BonusMarch 31, 2023
Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Deebo Samuel are among the notable NFL players due to receive big payouts before the end of the day.
Per ESPN's Field Yates, Stafford will earn a $30 million payment from his deferred signing bonus as part of the contract extension he signed with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason.
Field Yates @FieldYates
A nice Friday for Rams QB Matthew Stafford: he is due a $30M deferred signing bonus payment by today as part of the extension he signed last offseason.<br><br>Stafford's total signing bonus was $60M, half of which was deferred. <a href="https://t.co/ortUF4wmCw">pic.twitter.com/ortUF4wmCw</a>
Wilson is owed $12 million by the Denver Broncos, and Samuel is due $14.035 million from the San Francisco 49ers. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has to pay out $27 million between Quenton Nelson and Matt Ryan today.
Field Yates @FieldYates
Broncos QB Russell Wilson is due a $12M payment by today.<br><br>49ers WR Deebo Samuel is due a $14.035M payment by today. <br><br>Colts G Quenton Nelson is due a $19M payment by today.<br><br>And QB Matt Ryan is due an $8M payment by today from the Colts, with another $12M guaranteed for 2023.
