Cameron Smith on Masters: 'B.S.' People Say LIV 'Guys Don't Play Real Golf Anymore'

Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Cameron Smith is defending himself and his fellow LIV golfers about their readiness and preparation for the Masters.

Speaking to reporters at the site of this week's LIV event in Orlando, Smith called the "chatter going around about 'these guys don't play real golf anymore'" as "B.S. to be honest."

LIV Golf has increased its schedule of events to 14 this year after holding eight tournaments in its inaugural season in 2022. The format remains the same with golfers competing in 54-hole tournaments with no cuts.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach noted the reduced schedule for LIV compared to the PGA Tour and 54-hole format has led some people within the sport to wonder whether LIV golfers "have played enough golf to get them ready for the first major championship of the season."

This week's event in Orlando is only the third of the season. By comparison, there will have been 15 PGA Tour events completed since the start of January leading up to the Masters next week.

Even though LIV players have been banned from the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season, many of them will be eligible to play in the four major tournaments because the Tour doesn't run those events.

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced in December any player who is "eligible under our current criteria" will receive an invitation to the 2023 Masters.

The group includes 16 players currently on the LIV circuit, including six former Masters champions (Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel).

Smith has participated in the Masters six times in his career. He has finished in the top 10 in each of the past three years, including a joint-third placing in 2022. The 29-year-old won his first major title at the Open Championship in July.

The 2023 Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 to 9.