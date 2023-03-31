NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Predicting Final East Standings After Celtics Rout Bucks

0 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Thursday night saw two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference go head-to-head.

Only one of them looked the part, though.

That would be the Boston Celtics, who throttled the Milwaukee Bucks by a 140-99 count. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 40 points, and Jaylen Brown added another 30. Boston's All-Star wings only needed 38 field-goal attempts to tally their 70 combined points.

With the win, the Celtics moved just two games back of the top-seeded Bucks. Do the Shamrocks have enough time to jump to No. 1? And how will the rest of the conference shake out behind them? We'll answer those questions and more after updating the league standings.

