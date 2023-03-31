NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Predicting Final East Standings After Celtics Rout Bucks

NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Predicting Final East Standings After Celtics Rout BucksMarch 31, 2023
Thursday night saw two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference go head-to-head.
Only one of them looked the part, though.
That would be the Boston Celtics, who throttled the Milwaukee Bucks by a 140-99 count. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 40 points, and Jaylen Brown added another 30. Boston's All-Star wings only needed 38 field-goal attempts to tally their 70 combined points.
With the win, the Celtics moved just two games back of the top-seeded Bucks. Do the Shamrocks have enough time to jump to No. 1? And how will the rest of the conference shake out behind them? We'll answer those questions and more after updating the league standings.
NBA Standings
Eastern Conference
1. y-Milwaukee Bucks: 55-22
2. x-Boston Celtics: 53-24
3. x-Philadelphia 76ers: 50-26
4. x-Cleveland Cavaliers: 48-29
5. New York Knicks: 44-33
6. Brooklyn Nets: 41-35
7. Miami Heat: 40-37
8. Atlanta Hawks: 38-38
9. Toronto Raptors: 38-38
10. Chicago Bulls: 36-40
Washington Wizards: 34-42
Indiana Pacers: 33-44
Orlando Magic: 32-44
e-Charlotte Hornets: 26-51
e-Detroit Pistons: 16-60
Western Conference
1. y-Denver Nuggets: 51-25
2. y-Memphis Grizzlies: 48-28
3. x-Sacramento Kings: 46-30
4. Phoenix Suns: 41-35
5. Los Angeles Clippers: 41-36
6. Golden State Warriors: 40-37
7. New Orleans Pelicans: 39-38
8. Minnesota Timberwolves: 39-38
9. Los Angeles Lakers: 38-38
10. Oklahoma City Thunder: 38-39
Dallas Mavericks: 37-40
Utah Jazz: 36-40
Portland Trail Blazers: 32-44
e-San Antonio Spurs: 19-57
e-Houston Rockets: 18-59
*y-clinched division
x-clinched playoff berth
e-eliminated
Predicted Final Eastern Conference Standings
1. Boston Celtics
2. Milwaukee Bucks
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
5. New York Knicks
6. Miami Heat
7. Brooklyn Nets
8. Toronto Raptors
9. Atlanta Hawks
10. Chicago Bulls
As Milwaukee saw firsthand on Thursday, Boston arguably has the Association's most complete roster. The Celtics' starters steamrolled the Bucks, but Boston also had huge advantages when reserves Robert Williams III (plus-20 in 19 minutes) and Malcolm Brogdon (plus-41 in 27 minutes) hit the hardwood.
That's one reason to like the Celtics' chances of closing the gap. Another is their closing schedule. They draw Toronto twice and Utah once. Meanwhile, the Bucks still have to tussle with the Grizzlies, and they could trip up against either the Bulls or Wizards, both of whom are fighting to make the play-in tournament.
Speaking of the play-in, perhaps the East's next most interesting race is the one for No. 6. That's where the cutoff lies. Finish there, and you're into the playoffs. Land at No. 7, though, and it's off to the play-in tournament.
The Nets have the edge for now, but that's largely because of the work done before the trade deadline. Since Feb. 9—after the team traded both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant—the Nets are just 9-13. They are leaving the door open for the Heat, who have the experience and soft schedule needed to close the gap and slip past the play-in.
Predicted Final Western Conference Standings
1. Denver Nuggets
2. Memphis Grizzlies
3. Sacramento Kings
4. Phoenix Suns
5. Golden State Warriors
6. Los Angeles Clippers
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Los Angeles Lakers
9. Minnesota Timberwolves
10. Oklahoma City Thunder
The drama in the West doesn't start until the No. 4 spot. And even that spot doesn't seem super dramatic.
Is it possible the Warriors or Clippers track down the Suns? Sure. But Phoenix is a perfect 4-0 when Kevin Durant plays. Meanwhile, L.A. has to deal with the loss of Paul George (sprained knee), and Golden State still hasn't proved it can win on the road, where it will play three of its final five games.
Beyond that, this play-in tournament looks fascinating, as the Nos. 7 and 12 seeds are separated by just 2.5 games. Our crystal ball doesn't envision many shakeups, though.
The Pelicans are playing good basketball lately, and they have a head-to-head game remaining with the Timberwolves, who will miss backup big Naz Reid (broken wrist) more than you might think. The Lakers have healthy versions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis again, and they'll get their own crack at the Timberwolves. Finally, the Thunder simply look better than the Mavericks, who have gone a disastrous 8-14 since Kyrie Irving debuted on Feb. 8.