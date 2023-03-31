ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 0

ROH

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of ROH Supercard of Honor 2023.

This is the first pay-per-view since the company returned to airing weekly episodes five weeks ago, so most of the matches on the card have been built up enough to drum up some interest.

This show took place during the biggest week of the year for the pro wrestling industry, so it aired while WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was taking place. Needless to say, there was no shortage of wrestling content on Friday night.

Here is a look at the lineup from the show:

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston (ROH World Championship)

Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki (ROH Women's World Championship)

Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe (ROH Television Championship)

Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata (ROH Pure Championship)

The Embassy vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik (ROH Six-Man Championships)

Aussie Open vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Kingdom vs. Top Flight vs. Rush and Dralistico (Reach For The Sky Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Komander (AAA Mega Championship)

Daniel Garcia vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Let's take a look at what happened during Friday's show.