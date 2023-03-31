Dillon Brooks Calls Russell Westbrook's Trash Talk 'Wack' After Clippers-Grizzlies

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis small forward Dillon Brooks did not appreciate Los Angeles point guard Russell Westbrook calling him "trash" during the Grizzlies' 141-132 loss to the visiting Clippers on Wednesday.

Westbrook "had a good game, but his trash talk is wack," Brooks told reporters after the game in an interview recorded by The Athletic's Law Murray.

"He's trying to watch me down at the end of the game, like some punk. That's just wack to me," Brooks said. "So, can't wait for Friday night's game."

Westbrook scored a season-high 36 points and went 5-of-5 on three-pointers to help the Clippers win without late scratch Kawhi Leonard.

Brooks recorded his fourth 30-point game of the season as he and point guard Ja Morant (36 points) led the home team in the loss, which snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Grizzlies.

Tempers flared throughout the matchup in more ways than just physical play and a scrum during the third quarter. During the game, Westbrook could be heard calling Brooks "trash." After the final buzzer, he told Brooks to "go home."

When asked if he ever holds back from saying anything during a contentious game, Brooks said no.

"No, I let it fly. I let it go," Brooks said. "Then, once I prove my point, they shut up."

The Clippers and Grizzlies face off again in Memphis on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. After Wednesday's victory and a 135-129 win on March 5, Los Angeles is so far undefeated in this season series.