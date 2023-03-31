GSU's Kamari Brown Wins 2023 College Dunk Contest: Top Highlights, Reaction

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia Southern's Kamari Brown is the highest flyer of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Brown won Thursday's 2023 college slam dunk contest at Bayou Music Center in Houston, although his victory came with a bit of controversy. He soared through the air for a one-handed slam with plenty of hang time for a score of 43 in the final.

That didn't figure to be enough to defeat Radford's Shaquan Jules given the way the challenger dunked throughout the competition, but his dunk attempt hit the rim, bounced in the air and fell through the net.

There was some question about whether it counted as a dunk, but the judges said it did and gave the win to Brown.

The finalists emerged from a crowded field, as Vanderbilt's Emmanuel Ansong, Ole Miss' Myles Burns, Northern New Mexico's Keane Jamal Harris, East Stroudsburg's Carlos Pepin, Milwaukee's Ahmad Rand and Pittsburgh's Nike Sibande made up the rest of the eight-man field.

They wasted no time putting on a show in the opening round.

Rand touched the backboard with his hand and then the ball before completing a reverse 360, while Sibande showed off the vertical by jumping over someone:

They each advanced to the semifinals, and Rand kept it rolling with a perfect 50 with his first dunk in the second round. However, he was matched by Jules and Brown as the aerial artists put on a collective show as the competition continued.

Ultimately, Jules and Brown advanced to the finals.

They each turned in another 50 on their second dunk with Brown soaring over three of his fellow competitors at the college All-Star event:

Consistent perfection was quite the bar to clear in the finals, but Brown didn't need to in a final round that was overshadowed by the rest of the competition.

