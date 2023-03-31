Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Headline 2023 Women's Wooden Award Finalists

Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark headline the list of finalists for the 2023 women's Wooden Award, which is given to the "most outstanding" player in college basketball.

Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink, Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes and Villanova Wildcats forward Maddy Siegrist join Boston and Clark as finalists for the award, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Boston, who helped lead the Gamecocks to an NCAA title last year, was also named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the SEC Player of the Year this season.

The 21-year-old's numbers have dipped this season after a career year in 2021-22, but she's still having a solid campaign for South Carolina, averaging 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 blocks in 36 games while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.

Boston is widely expected to be picked No. 1 overall in the 2023 WNBA draft on April 10. The Indiana Fever have the first overall selection.

Clark was named the Associated Press women's basketball Player of the Year on Thursday and was also named Naismith player of the year and Big Ten player of the year.

The 21-year-old is having a career year for the Hawkeyes, averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 36 games while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

No. 1 seed South Carolina and No. 2 seed Iowa are still alive in the NCAA tournament, and fans will be treated to a Boston vs. Clark matchup in the Final Four on Friday with a berth in the title game on the line.

The Wooden Award winner will be announced next month once the NCAA tournament has concluded.