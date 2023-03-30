Celtics' Jaylen Brown Earns $2M Bonus for Reaching Contract Incentives

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown cashed in big time Thursday night by suiting up against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown earned a $2 million bonus for reaching some contract incentives. He earned $518,000 for playing 65 games this season and earned $1.55 million for games played and making the All-Star Game.

Brown's base salary for 2022-23 is $26.7 million, per Spotrac. The bonuses take him to $28.7 million, and he can still earn additional incentives before the season ends, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Brown has been one of Boston's best players this season alongside Jayson Tatum. He entered Thursday's game against the Bucks averaging 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 64 contests while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 34 percent from deep.

Brown is under contract with the Celtics through the 2023-24 season, and the franchise will likely do everything possible to try to extend the 26-year-old's stay in Boston for the long haul as he continues to improve.

The Celtics sit three games behind the Bucks for first place in the Eastern Conference with a 52-24 record.