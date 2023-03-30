Joe Biden Meets with Damar Hamlin at White House, Says Bills Safety Inspired America

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in Washington, D.C., this week to encourage politicians to support the Access to AEDs Act, which "calls for schools to receive grants for the implementation of AED and CPR programs," per Cindy Boren of the Washington Post.

The bill is especially important to Hamlin, who has become a significant voice in AED and CPR awareness after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

Hamlin was administered life-saving CPR and has made a remarkable recovery in the months since.

The 25-year-old's trip to Washington, D.C., also included a stop at the White House to meet with President Joe Biden, who tweeted about their meeting on Thursday:

While it's unclear if Hamlin will ever return to the gridiron, it's evident that he has found his purpose in life beyond football.