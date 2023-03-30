Bears Rumors: Nathan Peterman Agrees to New Contract; Projects as 3rd-String QB

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman is returning for a second season with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The seventh-year signal caller is set to be the third-string quarterback behind Justin Fields and P.J. Walker.

Peterman, 28, signed with Chicago ahead of the 2022 season and played in three games for the Bears due to injuries to Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian. He started the team's Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings in which he threw for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 29-13 loss.

Before joining Chicago, Peterman also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh.

Peterman struggled mightily to prove himself as a reliable starter during his time in Buffalo. He started only four games and had three touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Peterman spent three full seasons with the Raiders but never got the chance to start as Derek Carr was a stalwart for the Raiders' offense, rarely missing a game.

Chicago now has some good depth and experience behind Fields, who had a bit of a breakout season in 2022 as he rushed for 1,143 yards, the second-most by a quarterback in a single season in league history.

The organization also agreed to a two-year contract with Walker on March 16. He spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers and started seven games over that span.

Walker threw for 731 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in six games last season.