Giants' Brian Daboll Warned by John Mara: 'Doesn't Take Long to Go from Bono to Bozo'

The New York Giants earned their first winning record and playoff appearance in six years under the direction of head coach Brian Daboll in 2022.

Team co-owner John Mara, however, doesn't want the NFL's Coach of the Year to rest too comfortably on those laurels.

"We kid him," Mara told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "I mean, right now he's Bono walking around New York City, but I've told him, I've said: 'In this business, it doesn't take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don't get your head too big right now.' But no, he has been great."

"He likes to go to Ranger games at the Garden," Mara continued, "and they put his picture up there, and he gets these standing ovations week after week. So it's a pretty cool thing to see."

As a member of the New England Patriots coaching staff for five Super Bowl championships, Daboll is no stranger to success, but this past season was his first time proving he could achieve it as an NFL head coach.

Now fans are left with one question: Can he continue his momentum by helping the Giants string together consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2011 and 2012?

The Giants still have plenty of offseason questions remaining, but with quarterback Daniel Jones signed for four years and running back Saquon Barkley secured for at least one more under a franchise tag, New York fans will have sky-high expectations for Daboll in 2023.

Giants training camp will begin July 27.