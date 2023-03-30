Brandon Miller Declares For 2023 NBA Draft After Freshman Season at Alabama

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After a stellar freshman season at Alabama, star guard Brandon Miller is ready to take his talents to the next level.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Miller said Thursday he's declaring for the NBA draft:

A 5-star recruit in the class of 2022, Miller lived up to the hype and propelled the Crimson Tide to new heights this season. He helped lead the team to the SEC regular-season and tournament championships and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the first time in program history.

Miller led the SEC with 18.8 points per game while also adding 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He set a program record with 41 points in an overtime win against South Carolina in February. For his efforts, he was named SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year, first-team All-SEC, SEC Tournament MVP and a consensus second-team All-American.

Unfortunately, Miller's production waned in the NCAA tournament, as he shot just 19.5 percent from the field in three games before Alabama fell to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. He shot just 3-for-19 in the losing effort.

Miller dealt with some tumult off the court late in the season. On Feb. 21, a Tuscaloosa police officer testified that he transported a firearm to former teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Miller's attorney stated that his client was unaware of any intent to use a weapon when he drove to pick up Miles, and a Tuscaloosa district attorney said Miller will not face charges for the incident.

The 20-year-old will likely become Alabama's highest-drafted player since Antonio McDyess was selected second overall in 1995.