Travis Kelce Jokes Meek Mill Recruiting Ezekiel Elliott to Eagles Is Tampering

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Two weeks after being released from the Dallas Cowboys, running back Ezekiel Elliott has yet to sign with another team—but that's not for Philadelphia Eagles fans and players' lack of trying.

Social media pleas from everyone from Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill to Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson are coming close to tampering, joked Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Biggest Eagles free-agency news, though, is that everyone is trying to recruit Ezekiel Elliott. Zeke. Trying to get him to come to the dark side," Kelce joked to his brother and co-host, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday edition of their podcast, New Heights. "That's crazy. That's tampering."

In 2019, Dallas signed Elliott to a six-year, $90-million contract, which was set to count $16.4 million against the 2023 salary cap.

That turned out to be too hefty of a deal for the Cowboys, especially given a breakout year from running back Tony Pollard and declining carry and rushing numbers from Elliott.



In a statement on the release, Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones said Dallas "mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well."

Now Elliott could be available at a more affordable price, and some high-profile Eagles fans want him in Philadelphia.

"Meek Mill even Tweeted at Zeke ... Look at Meek out here tampering," Travis Kelce said.

"I'm for all of the really good players coming to the Eagles, for sure, and Zeke's a really good player," Jason Kelce answered. "I am not partaking in the recruiting, but I guess I will now. Zeke! Come to the Eagles!"

As of Thursday, the Eagles had not extended an offer to Elliott, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.