    Asante Samuel Tells Lamar Jackson Not to Play for Bill Belichick amid Patriots Rumors

    Erin WalshMarch 30, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after Baltimore's 37-26 win at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Former NFL defensive back Asante Samuel spent five seasons playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, but he doesn't think Lamar Jackson should want to suit up for the legendary head coach in Foxboro.

    Samuel tweeted Thursday:

    Asante Samuel @pick_six22

    Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don't want to play for Belichick

