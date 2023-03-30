Ryan Tannehill Expected to Be Titans' QB1 by HC Mike Vrabel amid Lamar Jackson Rumors

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After receiving a vote of confidence from general manager Ran Carthon at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ryan Tannehill received another endorsement to be the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback from his head coach.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL owners meetings, Mike Vrabel said "of course" the Titans expect Tannehill to be QB1 going into the season.

Vrabel did leave the door open for another option to emerge given it's still fairly early in the offseason: "But to make predictions–I think I have been through this last year (with A.J. Brown) – I am not going to commit to anybody being on our roster in September. I've seen it change too quickly. Of course, we want Ryan as our quarterback, and everybody else that has helped us win. That is what we want."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday the Titans are among the teams that could emerge as a potential suitor for Lamar Jackson if he ends up leaving the Baltimore Ravens.

Carthon didn't directly come out and say Tannehill will be the team's starter in 2023, but it was strongly implied they at least expect him to be on the roster.

"Ryan is under contract," Carthon told reporters on Feb. 28. "I just want to speak freely for a moment. I know everybody wants to make a big deal out of the quarterback position and whether he will or will not be here. But you guys have to accept the fact that Ryan is under contract for us. Right now he's a Titan and he will be a Titan."

Keeping Tannehill on the roster does give the Titans some flexibility, especially if they see an opportunity to add a player of Jackson's caliber. They can save $17.8 million by releasing Tannehill right now, though that number jumps up to $27 million if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut.

Jackson announced earlier this week he formally requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2, though it doesn't seem like that necessarily changes much about how either side is operating.

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag to keep Jackson from becoming a free agent. He is eligible to negotiate with all 32 teams right now, but there's been no indication anyone has made serious inroads toward him.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one reason the market has been dry for Jackson thus far is opposing clubs believe the Ravens want to keep the former NFL MVP and would be likely to match any potential offer sheet he receives.

The Titans currently own the No. 11 pick in the 2023 draft and have second-year quarterback Malik Willis on the roster.

Tannehill at least provides the Titans with a safety net if other alternative options fall through. The 34-year-old missed five games last season with an ankle injury that required a tightrope surgery, though it doesn't seem like there is any concern about his availability going forward.

Since being traded to the Titans by the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2019 season, Tannehill has a 36-19 record in 55 starts. He has thrown for 12,831 yards and 89 touchdowns with a 66.9 completion percentage.