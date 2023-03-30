Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 30

0 of 0

ROH

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor TV on March 30.

This week's show was taped before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, so we got to see the men and women of ROH in front of a big audience for the first time since it returned to streaming.

This also served as the go-home show before Friday's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view here on Bleacher Report.

Several segments were devoted to hyping Friday's show, but we also saw some great action along the way. Let's take a look at what happened during Thursday's show.