Warriors' Stephen Curry, Under Armour Agree to New Contract Extended into Retirement

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry's relationship with Under Armour will now stretch beyond his playing days.

The Golden State Warriors star recently inked a new contract with Under Armour that will keep him with the apparel brand into his retirement.

"We started with the signature business, and with the opportunity to deepen the partnership, with an expectation of it going past my playing days and the added investment in the great things that we both bring to the table, it's an exciting time to strengthen that partnership," Curry said, per Nick DePaula of ESPN. "We understand that it's a mutually beneficial venture to do some great things, build a great roster, build more scale to the business and create great storytelling."

DePaula wrote the deal "could be one of the richest-ever endorsement deals in sports," though no terms were made public.

Curry signed with Under Armour in 2013 and has been the face of the brand ever since. His partnership helped take the Maryland-based company into a higher national stratosphere as it attempts to compete with Nike and Adidas in the basketball space, and Curry's line of shoes has been a massive success.

"There's always been a continuation [in mind] with Stephen," Under Armour founder Kevin Plank said. "I couldn't imagine Under Armour without Stephen, or Stephen without Under Armour."

The new contract includes stock equity and could turn into a lifetime deal if certain revenue thresholds are met.

Curry's deal was scheduled to end in 2024, but the two sides have long been working on an extension.

"I took a chance on trying to partner with them," Curry said. "It sounds crazy, but in 2013 they were still an up-and-coming threat to the sportswear industry and building the basketball category. We've been attached at the hip ever since. The good, the bad and the learning lessons of all of it are part of trying to do great things in business."