Kevin Durant Says He Wasn't Trying to Make Nets Out to Be 'S--tty' with Trade Request

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kevin Durant wasn't motivated by spite when he requested his trade from the Brooklyn Nets and landed with the Phoenix Suns.

The 13-time All-Star explained to The Athletic's Shams Charania that he thought the relatively rapid resolution to the matter reflected positively on the Nets as an organization:

"I wanted the best for us every game. I hated it had to go down like that. I wasn't trying to prove the Nets is a s--tty organization. I was trying to prove that the Nets are a great organization, that they care about their players, want the best for their players. Certain s--t just didn't work out. I understand that. I'm not here trying to prove that the Nets was wrong; I think they did amazing by me the whole time I was there, not just with the trade. Coming off the Achilles injury, get back into playing—they made sure they were there for me every step of the way. And I appreciate that for life. I feel like we'll be tied as family members for life regardless of how it finished."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.