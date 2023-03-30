Kevin Durant: People Try to Discredit Me for Joining Warriors, Don't Think Logically

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is no longer concerned with the concept of legacy.

The Phoenix Suns forward spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, saying critics stopped talking about him in a "logical" way after he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

"Once I left to go to the Warriors (in 2016), I figured any logical thing, when it comes to me, it's out of the window," Durant said. "When it comes to me, people are not going to think in a logical way or simply look at what I've done and say that's it. They gotta add a narrative to it, they gotta push something to discredit me. Once I left to go to the Warriors, it's been the gymnastics on how to discredit me every step of the way. It's like, damn, that's not even fun no more, like, engaging with people because y'all aren't even being truthful. You move the goalpost every time, you expect the most out of me and if I don't reach it I'm a failure. It's like, what's the problem?

"I don't throw my s--t at people. People want their own experience in the NBA. Their experience is their experience. I can't say anything. I let it be. When some fan says, 'KD, I don't like how you did this.' I can't be upset at that. That's your view and how you look at the league. I just learned how to accept that, move forward and be the best me."

