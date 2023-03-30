Raiders Rumors: Jalen Carter 'Crossed Off' LV's Big Board Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Jalen Carter reportedly won't be an option for the Las Vegas Raiders when they make their first draft pick at No. 7 overall.

Per The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Raiders have "crossed off" Carter on their draft board. On March 16, he pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving prior to the single-car crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

According to Tafur, the comparison between Carter's situation and the November 2021 arrest of Henry Ruggs III on a charge of DUI resulting in death is "too close to home" for the team and fans in the Las Vegas community.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and will be required to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.