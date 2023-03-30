Raiders Rumors: Jalen Carter 'Crossed off' Draft Board; Josh McDaniels Refutes Report

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Jalen Carter reportedly won't be an option for the Las Vegas Raiders when they make their first draft pick at No. 7 overall.

Per The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Raiders have "crossed off" Carter on their draft board. On March 16, he pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving prior to the single-car crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15.

According to Tafur, the comparison between Carter's situation and the November 2021 arrest of Henry Ruggs III on a charge of DUI resulting in death is "too close to home" for the team and fans in the Las Vegas community.

Head coach Josh McDaniels later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore the team has not removed Carter from its draft board and is doing due diligence.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and will be required to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

Per Alan Judd and Dylan Jackson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter initially told police he was more than one mile away when the crash happened. Police documents reviewed by Judd and Jackson showed Carter left the scene and later returned after officers and emergency personnel arrived.

Police allege Carter and LeCroy were racing in separate SUVs. Willock was in the vehicle driven by LeCroy, and it was traveling 104 mph when it went off the road and hit two power poles and several trees.

LeCroy's blood-alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was .197, more than twice the legal limit of .08 in the state of Georgia.

Kim Stephens, Carter's attorney, told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that Carter did not cause the crash and "had not been drinking alcohol and was not under the influence of alcohol or any illegal substances."

Ruggs, the No. 12 pick in the 2020 draft, was driving 156 mph and had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the Nevada state limit when he rear-ended a vehicle being driven by Tina O. Tintor.

Tintor's vehicle caught fire, and she and her dog burned to death inside the car, per a statement from Clark County coroner Melanie Rouse.

Ruggs is still awaiting trial on four charges, including DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving. He could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

The Raiders released Ruggs on Nov. 2, 2021.

Carter left the NFL Scouting Combine to return to Georgia after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He returned to Indianapolis on March 2 to wrap up interviews with teams and take official measurements.