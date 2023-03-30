X

    ESPN: Lamar Jackson 'Irked by Some of' Ravens' Negotiating Tactics in Contract Talks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    In case the public trade request wasn't evidence enough, Lamar Jackson's relationship with the Baltimore Ravens is reportedly severely damaged.

    Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Jackson is so "irked" with the Ravens' handling of contract negotiations that he would potentially accept an offer from another team that he would not if offered by Baltimore.

