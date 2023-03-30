X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Tops Nikola Jokić, Giannis in ESPN's 2023 NBA MVP Straw Poll 3.0

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 29, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The 2022-23 NBA MVP race is shaping up to be the closest in league history.

    A straw poll of MVP voters conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps revealed just a two-point total margin between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić as we head into the season's final two weeks.

    Embiid received 40 first-place votes compared to Jokić's 42 but came out ahead on total points thanks to his 45-39 advantage in second-place votes.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only other player to receive first-place consideration but was a clear third in the rankings.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    76ers' Joel Embiid Tops Nikola Jokić, Giannis in ESPN's 2023 NBA MVP Straw Poll 3.0
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon