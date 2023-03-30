76ers' Joel Embiid Tops Nikola Jokić, Giannis in ESPN's 2023 NBA MVP Straw Poll 3.0

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA MVP race is shaping up to be the closest in league history.

A straw poll of MVP voters conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps revealed just a two-point total margin between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić as we head into the season's final two weeks.

Embiid received 40 first-place votes compared to Jokić's 42 but came out ahead on total points thanks to his 45-39 advantage in second-place votes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only other player to receive first-place consideration but was a clear third in the rankings.

