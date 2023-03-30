NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Kings Clinch; Lakers Play-In Lock as Mavs Keep Sliding?March 30, 2023
At this point on the NBA calendar, scoreboard watching is a must.
Particularly when the standings are as bunched up as they are this season.
After Wednesday night, the gap between the Western Conference's fourth and 12th seeds is just five games. Only 2.5 games sit between No. 7 and No. 12, meaning the smallest bump in the road could be enough to throw an entire playoff plan off-course.
Let's use the latest scoreboard entries to update the league standings, then, before celebrating a long overdue postseason return and diving into the tightly contested race for the play-in tournament in the West.
NBA Standings
Eastern Conference
1. y-Milwaukee Bucks: 55-21
2. x-Boston Celtics: 52-24
3. x-Philadelphia 76ers: 50-26
4. x-Cleveland Cavaliers: 48-29
5. New York Knicks: 44-33
6. Brooklyn Nets: 41-35
7. Miami Heat: 40-37
8. Atlanta Hawks: 38-38
9. Toronto Raptors: 38-38
10. Chicago Bulls: 36-40
Washington Wizards: 34-42
Indiana Pacers: 33-44
Orlando Magic: 32-44
e-Charlotte Hornets: 26-51
e-Detroit Pistons: 16-60
Western Conference
1. y-Denver Nuggets: 51-24
2. y-Memphis Grizzlies: 48-28
3. x-Sacramento Kings: 46-30
4. Phoenix Suns: 41-35
5. Los Angeles Clippers: 41-36
6. Golden State Warriors: 40-37
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: 39-38
8. Los Angeles Lakers: 38-38
9. New Orleans Pelicans: 38-38
10. Oklahoma City Thunder: 38-39
Dallas Mavericks: 37-40
Utah Jazz: 36-40
Portland Trail Blazers: 32-44
e-San Antonio Spurs: 19-57
e-Houston Rockets: 18-59
*y-clinched division
x-clinched playoff berth
e-eliminated
The Drought Is Over!
Light. The. Beam.
With Sacramento's 120-80 rout of Portland Wednesday night, the longest playoff drought in NBA history—and the longest active postseason drought among NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB teams—is finished. For the first time since 2006, the Kings are headed to the playoffs.
"We want to do bigger things, but 16 years—that's a long time," De'Aaron Fox told reporters.
The Kings are not only finally headed back to the playoffs, they'll also host their first-round series.
While Sacramento isn't content stopping here, this has been a magical season already. The Kings had multiple All-Stars (Fox and Domantas Sabonis) for the first time since 2004. They should have the Coach of the Year in Mike Brown and an All-Rookie first-teamer in Keegan Murray. They even have a strong Sixth Man of the Year candidate in Malik Monk.
Enjoy this moment, Kings fans. You've waited an absurd amount of time for it.
Who Misses out on Play-In Tournament?
The Mavericks had Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving on the floor for just the 13th time on Wednesday. Their 116-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers dropped their record to 4-9 in those contests.
The Lakers, meanwhile, had LeBron James and Anthony Davis together in the starting lineup for the first time in over a month. They made short work of the Chicago Bulls in a 121-110 win, getting 63 combined points out of James and Davis.
We've seen L.A.'s tandem take home a title together. We know this can work if those two stay healthy and the supporting cast comes through. Dallas doesn't get that benefit of the doubt. As spectacular as the Dončić-Irving duo might appear on paper (on offense, at least), it simply hasn't come together in practice. The Mavericks are a disastrous 7-14 since the trade deadline.
At this point, the Lakers have to like their chances of securing a play-in tournament spot. The Mavericks have every reason to worry that they'll fall short.