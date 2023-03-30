NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Kings Clinch; Lakers Play-In Lock as Mavs Keep Sliding?

0 of 3

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

At this point on the NBA calendar, scoreboard watching is a must.

Particularly when the standings are as bunched up as they are this season.

After Wednesday night, the gap between the Western Conference's fourth and 12th seeds is just five games. Only 2.5 games sit between No. 7 and No. 12, meaning the smallest bump in the road could be enough to throw an entire playoff plan off-course.

Let's use the latest scoreboard entries to update the league standings, then, before celebrating a long overdue postseason return and diving into the tightly contested race for the play-in tournament in the West.

